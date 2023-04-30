A Buddhist parable is about a man being chased by tigers. He escapes over the ridge of a cliff, only to dangle precariously by a tree root that is slipping. With terror above and below, the man notices some strawberries just within his reach. He manages to pick one of them. “How sweet!” he muses as he savors it.

This parable is generally interpreted as the paradoxical reawakening of an individual in times of great stress, but it could also be used as a metaphor for a culture in distress. We may not have tigers chasing us, but we have climate change plus a host of societal maladies.

While attending the Madison film festival last week, I thought of this parable and the redeeming taste of that strawberry. The international films were similarly rejuvenating, as are other Madison cultural gems, such as the concurrent book festival, the Chazen, the many musical offerings at Overture and Hamel Music Center, plus scores of bar venues.

Thanks especially, though, to the organizers of the film festival. So refreshing to see international films and realize how varied the world of cinema can be.

Donna Silver, Madison

