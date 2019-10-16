I am a veteran, as was my father and grandfather before me. I'm sure my father didn't want me to go to war. Nor did his father wish him to go. But we did -- not because we had to, rather because we found it to be, without hesitation, our duty.
During my nine-month tour in Desert Storm, I was honored to receive the Navy Achievement Medal and the Letter of Commendation for a job well done. I attribute this to the outstanding training I received by my unit here in Madison.
My son is fourth-generation military, attached to the 115th Fighter Wing at Truax Field in Madison. I do not wish my son to go to war. But if he does, I want him to go knowing he received the best possible training that the Air Force has to offer.
I am confident as a veteran and a mother that this training is being accomplished here in Madison with the 115th. They have my gratitude and 100% support.
Carol Parisi, Monona