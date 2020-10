Fight to ensure your vote counts -- Robin Rouby

The Supreme Court ruled that potentially hundreds of thousands of Wisconsin ballots won’t be counted. Democracy dies if one party is allowed to lie, cheat and steal it's way to maintaining power. That party relies on keeping as many people from voting, and as many votes as possible from being counted.

Instead of addressing the needs of Americans suffering from the economic effects of a pandemic, the Republicans rammed a high-court nominee through as if their lives depended on it. She is a justice who was sworn in just days before the election and who will favor the GOP if the results are contested.

They lost the popular vote statewide in our 2018 elections, yet they won nearly two-thirds of state Assembly seats thanks to their gerrymandering. The Republicans also put two of the last three presidents in office despite those presidents losing the national popular vote.

The only way to assure your vote counts in the future is to beat that party overwhelmingly now. It’s too late to mail your ballots. You must vote in person, or deliver your ballot to an official drop box. Our democracy depends on your vote counting. Verify it was.

Get prepared to fight if it wasn't.

Robin Rouby, Monroe