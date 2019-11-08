The national Republican Party and the Wisconsin Republican Party are consolidating power and trying to make sure that no one can challenge them.
The party has accomplished this through gerrymandering, legislation and stacking the courts with cronies. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., state Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, have too much control.
In Wisconsin, they are exercising centralized power that allows them to ignore huge majorities of people. This was the case in the elimination of the ethics and elections watchdog, the Legislature grabbing power, blocking the legalization of marijuana, and preventing universal background checks.
The GOP has too much control over the voting machines. They have the courts under their control, and voting district maps are gerrymandered beyond compare.
Fascism revolves around emotion, hyper-masculinity, a virulent nationalism, celebration of militarism and claims of moral purity. This is much like what happened under Mussolini. Mussolini pushed nationalism, pushed privatization, opposed public ownership and opposed egalitarianism.
Let's fight one-party rule, end legal bribery, undo Citizens United and demand fair maps. The will of the people shall be the law of the land.
Bradley Geyer, Madison