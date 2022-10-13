Fight over lot ignores real problem -- Caryn Lentz

In response to the Sept. 28 article "Neighbors oppose new home," which detailed the fight over a historic lot in Madison's Nakoma neighborhood, I am shocked by how much attention is being brought to a historic lot rather than to the larger issues pressing our neighborhood and city.

With two major roads running through the neighborhood and hundreds of houses, it would be prudent to spend time advocating for additional sidewalks and protected bike lanes to reduce the risk of pedestrian deaths at the hand of vehicles.

The "not in my backyard" approach to development is outdated and divisive and prevents true growth in the Madison area. With the election in less than a month, I wish there was a greater push for people to vote and spend less time on protecting a backyard.

Caryn Lentz, Madison