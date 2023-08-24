"Our enemy is not other people. Our enemy is hatred, violence, discrimination and fear." -- Thich Nhat Hanh, Vietnamese Buddhist monk and peace activist

Undoubtedly, fascism is on the rise in the United States and around the world. How do we stop it from destroying peoples’ lives?

Fascists consolidate their power by creating scapegoats -- ordinary people from minority groups such as the LBGTQ, Black and Jewish communities -- and direct their hatred, violence and discrimination against these people. How do we stop fascism from rising? One solution is to make the general public, especially the fascists themselves, aware of the elements of fascism. They need to know that minority people are fellow human beings with feelings, emotions and desires -- similar to them.

We all experience misery and happiness throughout our lives. We all can have empathy and compassion for anyone who hurts. Fascists are the exception: They have no empathy and compassion for fellow human beings. They are not connected to their hearts. They never have experienced people who are different from them or seen their humanity. They see only labels.

One way to stop fascism is to make them aware of these differences and similarities among people and to change their negative hateful behaviors to accept diversity and inclusion.

Thomas Gibson, DeForest