Field Trip was great day in Sauk Prairie -- Katie Trachsler

A very grateful and grand “thank you” goes out to all of those helpful community members who made our recent Sauk Prairie Pioneer Day trip a great experience for our fourth-grade students and families.

The day was filled with a lot of wonderful experiences to help our kids learn about the history of our great community. There were many great sites to see, hands-on learning experiences, guides and presentations. Some of the sites and lessons were the Tripp Museum, the Hahn House, the old firehouse, a fur trader, McFarlanes and the Prairie House. We enjoyed a treat from Sauk Prairie’s very own Culver’s restaurant.

A special “thank you” goes out to Connie Konkle, Tammy Markley and the Sauk Prairie Area Historical Society for doing a lot of work to plan and prepare for the day.

A great community is made up of great people doing great things. This, truly, was a great day in Sauk Prairie.

Thank you, again.

Katie Trachsler, Grand Avenue Elementary School, Prairie Du Sac, on behalf the fourth-grade teachers