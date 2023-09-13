For those of us who have followed Wisconsin Badgers football for years now, the network debut of Luke Fickell’s "not ready for primetime players" proved to be something of a revelation.

When he was hired for the gig, coach Fickell had a clear understanding of his job: Put butts in seats. In recent years, lackluster on-field performance has led to less-than-capacity crowds at Camp Randall. So goodbye, Paul Chryst. Hello, Fickell.

Given this mandate, Fickell spent the off-season basically promoting himself as the second coming of Christ. But despite all the pre-season hype, he eventually had to face reality in the form of the Washington State Cougars, an obscure West Coast team in search of a new conference affiliation.

The reality is that you can’t win championships by letting your defense sleepwalk through an entire first half. Athletic director Chris McIntosh let Jim Leonard, undoubtedly the best defensive coordinator in the Big 10 if not the entire NCAA, slip through his fingers and waltz into the arms of Bret Bielema. And you can’t win anything by turning the ball over to your opponent three times.

The capper? Fickell lost to Cougars coach Jake Dickert, who describes himself as just some old cheese-eating, beer-guzzling guy from Wisconsin. It’s gonna take us awhile to live this one down.

Warren J. Gordon, Madison