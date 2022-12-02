Fickell deserves welcome to UW -- Stephan Bruns

I have been reading about all the Badgers fans who are against naming Luke Fickell head football coach. They wanted Jim Leonhard.

Because Leonhard is a Wisconsin boy and had success at defensive coordinator doesn't make him an "automatic" head coach. I had season tickets for over 47 years and sat through many coaching changes, but I support Fickell for head coach. Look at the man's resume: the success, the talent and the compassion for all the young men who have played for him and with him. He has a proven record and that alone is the reason I will support him as our new head coach.

I love Leonhard, but he doesn't have the credentials that Fickell has. I am truly hopeful that Leonhard can continue at Wisconsin in his role as leader of the defense. But we must put our confidence and support with Fickell. Welcome to Wisconsin, coach Fickell. Build a team to be proud of again and bring new and exciting football back to Camp Randall.

I will be a Badger forever and am excited for the future.

Stephan Bruns, Madison