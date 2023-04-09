I recently ran into someone who shared that they grew up in Monroe and that they couldn’t wait to grow up and leave town because it was all too white of an experience.

Well, there certainly was nothing all too white about the global enhancement at Madison’s Overture’s International Festival last weekend. From the Chinese Lion Dance to the Japanese taiko drumming to the Indian classical dance to the Bolivian and Greek folkloric dances, the list goes on. Mesmerizing music embraced Cuba, Colombia, Mexico, Germany, Ireland, Spain, Ghana, Guinea, French and Romany, and the Scottish bagpipes. The Yid Vicious Klezmer sounds had dozens of young and old alike spring into a spontaneous joyous community dance -- what a wow of an event.

The assortment of food choices including Indonesian, Jamaican, Costa Rican, Russian and Italian, to name a few. There was something for everyone and, as I nibbled a Russian piroshky for the first time in my life, I was grateful for Madison’s grand display of diversity and the willingness of so many white folks in Wisconsin to embrace the world by participating in this amazing cultural exposure.

Wylma C. Samaranayake-Robinson, Madison

