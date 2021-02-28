Festering lies led to Capitol riot -- Cheryl Smith

I fully support the investigations underway in the halls of Congress to determine how the disastrous events of the Jan. 6 insurrection were allowed to occur. Accountability must always precede effective change. These hearings will help identify what happened and how we can avoid such criminal activity in the future.
But focusing attention on the day of Jan. 6 and who failed to recognize, plan for and react to the threat is missing the core of what occurred. The groundwork for insurrection began five years ago with daily attacks on our democratic institutions and processes that too many of our elected officials allowed to fester and grow. The outpouring of violence and contempt was fueled by so many accepting lies in place of truth, conspiracy in place of fact, and the total disrespect for the norms of democracy that generations of Americans fought to protect.
Shame on the elected officials who remained silent for years as our election process was cast as rigged, who failed to acknowledge the accurate results of the November election, and who allowed insurrection to explode into violence. Their behavior was appalling.
Cheryl Smith, Arena