Fentanyl can be legitimate medicine -- Bob Wilson

Regarding concern about fentanyl, I certainly agree that misused opioids are a disaster.
But much of the coverage in the newspaper speaks only of how bad fentanyl is, ignoring those of us for whom it is essential. I have long said, "Never trust a legislator with a technical decision," including city, county and state officials.
If I could not replace my fentanyl patch every third day, I could not survive. Please do some research and discover the essential uses as well as the "bad guys."
Bob Wilson, Fitchburg