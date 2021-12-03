 Skip to main content

Fentanyl can be legitimate medicine -- Bob Wilson
Regarding concern about fentanyl, I certainly agree that misused opioids are a disaster.

But much of the coverage in the newspaper speaks only of how bad fentanyl is, ignoring those of us for whom it is essential. I have long said, "Never trust a legislator with a technical decision," including city, county and state officials.

If I could not replace my fentanyl patch every third day, I could not survive. Please do some research and discover the essential uses as well as the "bad guys."

Bob Wilson, Fitchburg

