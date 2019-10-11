On Oct. 4, the State Journal reported that U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, had concluded that President Donald Trump did nothing improper in calling for an investigation of Joe Biden by China or in his extortion call to the Ukrainian president.
Never mind that the synopsis of Trump's call to the Ukrainian president released by the White House clearly showed how President Trump tried to leverage military aid to Ukraine by demanding possible dirt on a Democratic rival in the 2020 election, followed by the Trump invitation for China to meddle in American politics.
What more proof does Sen. Johnson need?
In the movie "Field of Dreams," we all learned a lot about the great baseball player "Shoeless" Joe Jackson. Now we are learning a lot more about "Clueless Ron Johnson."
What a shame that Wisconsin traded a man such as Russ Feingold for a Trump sycophant. The shame will never die. No doubt Sen. Feingold would have stood on a crook like Trump.
Richard Berg, Middleton