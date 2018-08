Thanks to former U.S. Sen. Russ Feingold for that thoughtful column in Wednesday's State Journal about his friend, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz.

Russ Feingold: John McCain was a modern-day rough rider We were a political odd couple who became close friends fighting for campaign finance reform

It gives me hope that some day the left and the right can work together again to advance the interests of the country Sen. McCain fought for and served in so many ways.

Dan Gillette, Baraboo