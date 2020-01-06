Fee on hybrids isn't proportional -- Jonathan Woods

I own a 2009 Prius and a 2016 Forester.
My Prius weighs less than 3,000 pounds and gets about 42 mpg, while my Forester weighs around 3,400 pounds and gets about 29 mpg.
My Prius, like my Forester, only runs on gasoline. It uses batteries and an electric motor to improve its overall efficiency, so it’s called a “hybrid.” It can’t be externally charged, and even if it could be, it’s not designed to run continuously on batteries -- they can only be used to improve its gas mileage.
A Prius is now charged an extra $75 per year in taxes through registration because it’s a “hybrid.”
Heavier vehicles cause more road damage. My Prius is rated as causing about half of what my Forester causes. So to be fair, it should be able to get twice the mileage of my Forester, but it only gets about 45% more.
I’m an engineer, so it’s easy for me to research and make this assessment. I’d like to believe our representatives are just uninformed. But since I contacted Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, in 2017 to be sure he understood this, I’m afraid this is just another hidden tax based on false claims. We need better than this.
Jonathan Woods, Madison