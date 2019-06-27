Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, refers to “federal aid” as though it would come from a mystical money tree in Washington that, if sent to Wisconsin, will turn the state to stone.
What he’s referring to is our money -- money Wisconsin taxpayers sent to the IRS in the form of federal taxes. We, the majority of Wisconsin state taxpayers who voted for Gov. Tony Evers (and not Vos), would like to have our money returned to Wisconsin to help pay for things we citizens need and desire.
Any state that has enough money to pay for sports stadiums and give billions of our money to a Taiwanese company has enough money to pay for medical care for those who need it, plus education, decent infrastructure and a clean environment.
We used to pity other states for their poor representation and backward existence. Now Wisconsin has joined them. Wisconsin’s GOP-controlled Legislature is a disgrace, and it should be voted out of office before the state, which is already lagging behind, falls further into oblivion.
Have to run now. Going out to the street to fill some “Scott-holes” that former Gov. Scott Walker left us with.
Ali Bram, Madison