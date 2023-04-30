Last Sunday’s article "States reject red-flag laws" mentioned some interesting things. First of all, Wisconsin does not have a red-"flag gun" law. But more than 80% of Wisconsin residents want one.

According to the article: “None of Wisconsin's Republican congressional members supported the 2022 Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which contains funding for states to create and implement 'red flag' laws. But states without 'red flag' laws can use it for other gun violence reduction programs.” After the passage of the act, “Wisconsin applied for and was awarded about $4.2 million in funding made available from the bill.”

Further, “State officials will ‘conduct extensive research on existing programs, gaps in behavioral health and court-based programs, and will build partnerships with organizations and agencies working on reducing gun violence and increasing access to mental health services,’ according to Wisconsin officials.”

I suggest an additional use for these funds: Pay for the funerals of individuals killed by gun violence, and if adults with children are the victims of the shootings, pay out child support for each child left without a parent, until age 18.

Maria Patt, Waunakee

