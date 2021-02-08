Fearmongering on climate must stop -- Mark Dunavan

To date, I have failed to embrace many of the various sacraments pontificated by the high temple of climate change.
The fearmongering perpetuated by numerous politicians, journalists and climate activists is continuous and exhaustive. Undeservedly, fossil fuels have been demonized and deemed an existential threat to mankind and the planet we inhabit. Does it ever occur to anybody that fossil fuels have been a major, if not the major, contributor to the dramatic increase in the world's standard of living as well as a significant reason for the virtual eradication of organized mass human muscle power (slavery).
I accept the fact the Earth is warming and that the long-term goal should be less carbon spewed into the atmosphere. But instead of an emphasis on solar panels and wind turbines, my preference would be resources and efforts focused on green innovation, geoengineering and adaption to a warmer climate. Furthermore, the gradual introduction of a carbon tax would unleash the incredibly beneficial power of capitalism.
Lastly, until so-called climate activists incorporate nuclear energy in their list of solutions to the problem, I am unable to take them seriously.
Mark Dunavan, McFarland