Fear of failure may make Mertz better -- Paula Dáil

After another poor performance in last Saturday’s loss to Notre Dame, Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz made an overly confident comment that he wasn't worried about losing his job. This reflects the attitude of students who told me that, despite failing their exams and assignments, they weren’t worried about failing the course.
They claimed to know the material, had a litany of explanations for their poor performance, and believed merely showing up for class entitled them to good grades. Those students, no matter how talented, not only failed the course. They also failed their classmates, and they failed to graduate -- outcomes that often shocked them.
By contrast, struggling students who were worried about failing frequently went on to succeed. They figured out that passing grades were something they had to work hard for, that they weren’t entitled to anything they hadn’t earned themselves, and that repeated poor performance never resulted in success. Grateful for the opportunity to learn, these students accepted the possibility of failure as an important key to their eventual success.
The lesson: If someone is performing poorly and isn’t worried about it, then we should seriously question that person's commitment to their job and to the hard work that success demands.
Paula Dáil, Spring Green, emerita research professor of social welfare and public policy