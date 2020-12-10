Fauci wanted the bars closed first -- Kevin Steiner

Yes, he said we should try to get students into school. But his preceding comment was to "close the bars and keep the schools open." He didn't just recommend to reopen schools, he said so in context of cutting off other avenues of community spread first.

If we want our kids in school (which we all do), we have to give up other nonessential spread points (such as bars). But the editorial board just seems to think we only need to listen to half of Dr. Fauci's comment, which they like (open the schools) while ignoring the community's responsibility to achieve that goal (close the bars first).