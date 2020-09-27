'Father Mike' lived an amazing life -- Douglas Dulli

Madison lost a true champion recently in the passing of Monsignor Michael Burke, former chaplain to the Wisconsin Badgers and pastor of St. Maria Goretti Church. He was much more commonly and most affectionately known as “Father Mike.”
Burke had a remarkable charisma based on his ability to make all feel warmly welcomed and loved. This resulted in his early days at St. Maria Goretti in a rapid and dramatic expansion of the parish and accompanying school, and we increasingly felt blessed to be a part of that. Burke was not given to deep theological discussions in his memorable sermons. Indeed, his exhortations were typically simple, somewhat trite, and heartfelt. I remember best “You guys are the best,” “We’ll get through this,” and “Keep hope alive.” There were many others.
I hope we in our parish and diocese can take note of how Father Mike was able to instill such longing in his parish for participation in church as a loving family. His amazing life seemed to personify the last line of the last song in the last album of the Beatles:
And in the end, the love you take,
Is equal to the love you make.
Douglas Dulli, Madison
