 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Father Massingale is future of church -- John Murphy

  • 0

I would like to add to the Feb. 14 article, "Black gay priest challenges church" about Milwaukee native Father Bryan Massingale. He also received the Pax Christi USA 2021 "Teacher of Peace" award. Pax Christi is the peace organization of the Catholic Church and is an international and U.S. organization.

In his award ceremony he warned about the threat of "white nationalism." He specifically said that "white nationalism is the greatest threat to peace." Also he warned that the "brutal mob violence of Jan. 6 was a clear declaration that many white Americans would rather live in a white dictatorship than in a multiracial democracy."

We must not take his words lightly and must fight with vigor to preserve our democracy and the peace that we all say we want so much.

I believe Father Massingale, and others like him, are the future of Christianity and especially of the Catholic Church in the United States.

People are also reading…

John Murphy, Madison 

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics