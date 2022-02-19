Father Massingale is future of church -- John Murphy

I would like to add to the Feb. 14 article, "Black gay priest challenges church" about Milwaukee native Father Bryan Massingale. He also received the Pax Christi USA 2021 "Teacher of Peace" award. Pax Christi is the peace organization of the Catholic Church and is an international and U.S. organization.

In his award ceremony he warned about the threat of "white nationalism." He specifically said that "white nationalism is the greatest threat to peace." Also he warned that the "brutal mob violence of Jan. 6 was a clear declaration that many white Americans would rather live in a white dictatorship than in a multiracial democracy."

We must not take his words lightly and must fight with vigor to preserve our democracy and the peace that we all say we want so much.

I believe Father Massingale, and others like him, are the future of Christianity and especially of the Catholic Church in the United States.

John Murphy, Madison