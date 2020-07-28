Father Groppi fought for justice peacefully -- Thomas Miller
Father Groppi fought for justice peacefully -- Thomas Miller

The passing of John Lewis has rekindled my memories of 65 years ago. I remember as a young college student marching in Milwaukee with Father James Groppi and Vel Phillips for fair and open housing rights. I remember Father Groppi saying: “We follow the most radical civil rights leader that ever lived, that's Jesus Christ.” And I remember meeting briefly with Lewis. 

That time was intense and dangerous, but we were nonviolent. How different it is today. How sad. We felt good about our protest because we knew that we were on the right side. And we made progress. It’s not over. It may never be over. But the only way to a more permanent change is through peaceful protest. What is happening in cities such as Portland, Seattle, Chicago and others is not peaceful, and because it is not peaceful it will fail.

You want to make a statement? Bring back the statues of "Forward" and Hans Christian Heg. And then make room for statues of Vel Phillips and Father Groppi. Learn what they represent. Put down the Molotov cocktails and get on your knees. And this time pray. And when you rise from your knees, join hands and hearts and work for peaceful change.

Thomas Miller, Madison

