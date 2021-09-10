Fateful morning changed America -- David J. Rizzo

We had just spent an extended weekend celebrating our 25th wedding anniversary. The weather was perfect. The food and wine were exquisite, and the accommodations were pristine. All was right with the world.
To complete our celebration, our plan was Monday morning Mass, a special blessing from our pastor and breakfast at Memorial Union on the UW-Madison campus in Madison to commemorate how we first met.
The first plane hit the first tower of the World Trade Center as we were getting the blessing. Like everyone else, we thought it was just a stray private plane. As we drove to campus, we became aware that it was something else entirely. As we entered The Rathskeller, we saw the look of disbelief on the ashen faces of the students as they watched both towers collapse on the big screen. I wanted to hug each one and reassure them that it would be all right, but I couldn’t, because it wouldn’t. I cried instead.
Everyone remembers where they were that fateful morning. Unspeakable evil was visited upon America.
The Freedom Tower rose from the ashes. Memorials to those we lost have been constructed. Though we face new challenges, our collective commitment must be to never forget and to make our world right again.
David J. Rizzo, Fitchburg