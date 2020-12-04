Fast-food workers deserve respect -- William Rettig

State Journal reporter David Wahlberg's Nov. 19 article "Workforce is 'on the brink'" was about direct-care workers who risk their lives and are underpaid. Since reading the article, I’ve been thinking about other essential workers who are unsung heroes in this pandemic world.

Workers at drive-thru restaurants have to be among the most overworked and underpaid of that group. In many cases these restaurant workers get minimum wage. In Wisconsin, that’s $7.25 and hour, which has been the minimum wage since 2009. But that $7.25 from 2009 is worth about 20% less in 2020. It can only buy less than $6 worth of goods and services. The worker’s annual wage is a paltry $15,080.