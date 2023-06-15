Democrats face the same crisis as Social Democrats in Germany in the 1930s. Adolf Hitler’s followers were dedicated to purifying Germany of Jews, homosexuals, gypsies and socialists.

Today white supremacists in the GOP dislike Blacks, Jews, gays, homosexuals, immigrants and transgender people. Once in power the Nazis banned books, changed school curriculums, and re-wrote election laws so they would never again lose an election. We have states that are doing the same now.

A German media mogul who backed Hitler helped bring him to power. The media empire and billionaires do the same today for those they support. The transformation of Germany was swift because the party threatened violence and intimidated people to the point where the average person gave up resisting, so a minority party with less than 40% of the national vote was able to seize power.

Since Democrats believe in free speech and the flow of political ideas, they are wary of using power to squelch the rise of the current fascist movement within the GOP. Robert Reich wrote, “The Republican Party is no longer committed to democracy. It is rapidly becoming the American fascist party.” Having grown up in the 1930s, I know this is true.

Allegra Zick, Sauk City