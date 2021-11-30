 Skip to main content

Farmland and solar aren't incompatible -- Nancy Rathke
The article in Thursday's State Journal about the combination of solar and agriculture is very exciting.

The objections to use of farmland for solar energy production has always been feckless and reactionary to me. Anyone can see that raising solar panels will allow sunshine underneath, and we get such intense power in summer that it just goes to waste heating the climate.

Perhaps the local business community can establish startups for local investors. I’d love to put some money into research and development of the idea. If they can do it at Cornell and the University of Michigan, why can’t we?

Nancy Rathke, Madison 

