In regard to Paul Fetzer's May 28 column " Dairy State needs Line 5 ," I wonder what he will do when his farmhouse and barn faucets begin flowing with crude? It seems Enbridge pipelines leak wherever they are laid down. Why would anyone want that to happen in Wisconsin, especially this year?

There are ways to reduce the use of propane, especially on a farm. If Fetzer would carefully consider those options, he would also reduce danger to everyone's ground water and decrease floods and droughts. He would become a leader. Then he would realize the Bad River natives are the best people in the state. And they did not deserve the decision rendered against them for nobly attempting to shut down Line 5.