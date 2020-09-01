Farmers should vote for Biden -- Joseph Swinea

In the year since Trump administration official Sonny Perdue said in Wisconsin that small farms should go big or get out, Wisconsin has lost 10% of its dairy farms. During this time, the bulk of federal support coming from the Trump administration has gone to the largest farms.
A 2019 study of federal aid given to farms under President Donald Trump found that the top 10% of farms received more than 50% of the aid. The bottom 80% of farms received less than $5,000 on average.
An NBC News analysis of the $16 billion Perdue distributed to farms in the COVID-19 relief package found that the top 10% got more than 60% of the money. The bottom 10% received less than $300 on average, or just 0.26% of the money.
Wisconsin needs a federal government that will support smaller and mid-sized family farms. The Trump administration has given the bulk of its support to large corporate farms. Wisconsin voters should elect Joe Biden, whose agenda calls for policies that will support small and mid-sized farms by supporting beginning farmers, partnering with small and mid-sized farmers to create regional supply chains and reassessing the current administration's haphazard trade war.
Joseph Swinea, Monona
