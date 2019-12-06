I am writing from Canada because I have been following a couple of people on Instagram who began farming in southwest Wisconsin three years ago. I want you to know how much they inspire, entertain and bring their hard work ethic to others.
I don't know how they came across my Instagram feed. But once I began to look at their pictures of their animals, pigs, cows and sheep -- a dog or two -- and their immense farm chores daily, I was mesmerized. Yes, they are farmers. But more than that they are the hope for a generation that many of us feel are self-entitled non-contributors to society and aimless.
Unconventional Acres in Arena is run by Mel and Ben. The daily posts chronicle the life of farmers. Their ethical considerations for the land, the treatment of their animals and their focus on self-sufficiency is remarkable.
This couple demonstrates the goodness in the United States, the love for land and animals and the strength of your people.
It is a pleasure to watch them from up here in the Niagara Escarpment.
Carmen Lopez, Winnipeg, Canada