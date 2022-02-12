Farmers need us to pray for snow -- Allen Knop

Most people who are not farmers or did not grow up on a farm don't realize how important snowfall is to farmers and to our economy.

Without a snow cover for insolation, the ground warms and freezes, tearing at the roots of crops such as alfalfa and can greatly reduce yield.

The greatest problem is drought. A snow cover that slowly melts in March, letting the moisture sink slowly into the ground, is very important. It provides the subsoil with moisture that, with spring rains, prevents droughts.

We city folk often don't pay attention. When we are hit by drought, we can water the few square feet of lawn or let the grass go dormant, knowing it will come back with the next rain.

But a few weeks without rain can severely damage or kill corn or soybeans. A drop of a few bushels per acre because of lack of water on a 500-acre cornfield can cost the farmer thousands of dollars. And when we start the season in a drought (as we are this year) and have little or no snow, our farmers are looking at disaster.

Pray for snow.

Allen Knop, Madison