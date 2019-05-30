When people say that President Donald Trump is stupid, they are right if they mean he knows next to nothing about running a government, foreign policy or diplomacy. But when it comes to survival instincts, he has a "lizard" brain. He is always thinking of ways to play to his cult, and he's very good at it.
His latest fiasco concerns his "subsidies" to farmers. It's no secret that some of his rural voters have been having regrets. Without them, he can't win reelection, so he got the idea of imposing tariffs on China. He knew China would simply get soybeans and other farm commodities from other countries. And he counted on our farmers blaming China. So here he comes to the rescue on his white horse with billions of dollars to save the day. And, of course, he goes into full braggart mode touting how wonderful he is for doing that.
Unfortunately, rural voters will believe him, and we will be stuck with him for four more nightmarish years. To add insult to injury, American taxpayers have to pay for his cunning plan. The sad truth is that the legislative branch of our government that should be concerned with checks and balances will not stop him.
Linda Schmitt, Sun Prairie