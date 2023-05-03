As Americans, we often take for granted how the food we eat ends up on our kitchen tables. A new world-class facility in Portage County will help educate students and the public about Wisconsin’s leadership in food production.

The Food + Farm Exploration Center is scheduled to open later this year but needs help from state legislators in the Senate and Assembly agricultural committees to add additional funding in the new 2023-2025 capital budget to make that dream a reality.

Educating students and the public are at the heart of the center’s mission. The center will be an extension of the state’s focus on STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education and the development of the next generation of the agricultural workforce, which is critically important in maintaining our global agricultural leadership.

The additional state funding will help us support the final stages of building and construction and help the center open later in 2023, making it a destination for those across our great state.

Nick Somers, Stevens Point

The Mendota Marsh collection