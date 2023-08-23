Domestic and foreign agriculture corporations may soon have the power to override laws and regulations -- state and local -- that threaten their financial interests. An amendment to the 2023 Farm Bill would do it. Its authors -- Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kansas, and Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa -- claim that their “Ending Agricultural Trade Suppression Act" (also known as the EATS Act) will streamline interstate commerce.

But the U.S. Constitution already restricts states from enacting protectionist laws that discriminate against interstate commerce.

This act will also push small farms to reduce or abandon their sustainable and ethical practices to survive and financially compete with corporations focused principally on amoral efficiencies and shortterm profits.

A better way than legislative decree for the agriculture industry to streamline its regulatory compliance is to develop and promote uniformly-adopted practices that make many of the protective regulations it faces unnecessary.

Please contact your federal representatives and senators to ask them to vote against the EATS Act.

Charlie Talbert, Monona