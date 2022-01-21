Fantasy in lights is a team effort -- Susan Blue

On behalf of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local Union 159, the Madison Chapter of the National Electrical Contractors Association and the Electric Group, our joint partnership, we thank everyone who visited Olin Park in Madison for the 33rd year of Fantasy in Lights.
It’s a lengthy labor of love to provide this free event. In June, retirees come to our union hall and assess the displays and make any necessary repairs. Setup is early to mid-November. In about a week, our members turn Olin Park into a winter wonderland. Daily maintenance keeps everything up and running. It is our honor to provide this event. We appreciate everyone who has a piece in making this a success, including local businesses, organizations and individuals who sponsor a display or work the booths. It’s a team effort.
Your generous donations help offset expenses and provides new displays each year. We give back to our community by making donations to several local organizations including Second Harvest Food Bank, UW Children’s Hospital and Burn Center and the Electrical Workers Minority Caucus.
Have a safe and healthy year. See you in November.
Susan Blue, business manager, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local Union 159