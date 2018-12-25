Should it come as any surprise that more and more fans, students and the general public alike are saying “no” to actually attending Wisconsin Badgers football games in person?

Wisconsin Badgers average more than 15,000 no-shows for home football games in 2018 On average, University of Wisconsin home football games in 2018 were played in front of the smallest crowds in at least 13 years.

The message to the UW Athletic Department from the 15,000 weekly no-shows is that sitting in the stands for over three hours to watch about 11 minutes of live action is a poor trade-off. Instead of watching the “real thing” -- the action itself -- fans are now left with a series of Disney-like diversions aimed at filling time for the steady stream of five-minute television breaks.

So while “jump around” remains great fun, the rest of game day has become a chopped up mess, often akin to watching paint dry.

Bob Drane, Middleton