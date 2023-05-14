Last Sunday’s Opinion section featured the column "Bad family leave policy is sweeping the nation," which called family and medical leave "entitlements."

It’s so morally unjust to see privileged people speak of medical care and family leave as a burden on society. Entitlements? Most people work their whole lives in this country to end up with a measly retirement. Meanwhile, the privileged who have learned how to play the business system get paid to ridicule those who need help.

What really is wrong is that corporations write our tax laws so they pay as little as possible. Small businesses, without huge legal departments and lots of money, end up paying an unfair tax burden. And the rich end up with smaller and smaller tax rates.

Ironically, in the same issue, we have a business column endorsing that state tax dollars be used to lure more profitable companies to set up shop here. According to these writers, it’s apparent that welfare for the rich is good. Just don’t get sick or take care of a sick family member, because then you are just a mooch.

Government should be helping the poor, not enriching the rich.

Timothy Melin, Verona

