Families of three teens grateful for support -- Lori Reesor

On Oct. 2, the lives of Evan Kratochwill, Simon Bilessi and Jack Miller were taken by an intoxicated and reckless driver, according to police.
In their short time on Earth, Evan, Simon and Jack made a difference in the lives of many through their leadership, spirited personalities and care for others. They were deeply loved by their family and friends and will be greatly missed.
The families of Jack Miller, Evan Kratochwill and Simon Bilessi want to thank everyone in Middleton and the greater Madison community. Friends and supporters from all over the country and the world have been incredibly generous, and we are deeply touched.
We especially want to thank the students and staff of Middleton High School and Madison West High School for their support of our sons. While our lives will never be the same, we are grateful to live in this caring community.
Forever loved — Simon, Evan and Jack.
Lori Reesor, Jack's mother, Middleton, writing on behalf of all three families