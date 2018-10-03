Coverage of Brett Kavanaugh has stirred memories of my own experiences over the years.
This includes four separate incidents of being a victim of sexual assault, and one case of being falsely accused of inappropriate contact with a kindergarten girl. Without a doubt, the incidents of assault seem insignificant compared to the one incident of false accusation.
It is for this reason I feel such empathy for Judge Kavanaugh and his family. I don't feel anger toward Christine Blasey Ford, but rather toward her handlers. I can only hope that the Senate confirms Kavanaugh quickly.
Marcel Thoma, Oregon