Fallone will restore court's decorum -- Bob Hunt

The Wisconsin Supreme Court election on Feb. 18 is important. Ed Fallone is the best of the three candidates.
He says his emphasis is to "end the politicization of the Wisconsin Supreme Court and restore independence to that body." The other two candidates (Dan Kelly and Jill Karofsky) have engaged in heated arguments and partisan outbursts against each other during debates. Fallone has kept his cool and displayed the judicial temperament needed to be a Supreme Court justice.
Wisconsin has a recent history of dysfunction on the state Supreme Court, with justices bickering and nearly coming to blows. Reportedly, former Justice David Prosser actually put his hands on the neck of a female justice in a temper tantrum. The court has not fully recovered from this low point, and it needs a justice to restore decorum and independence on the court.
End the special-interest money and partisan influence polluting the court. The best way to do this is to support and vote for Fallone.
