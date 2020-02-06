Fallone will bring diversity to court -- Kay Hoff

I am supporting Ed Fallone for our Wisconsin Supreme Court in the Feb. 18 primary.
All courts need diversity, but our Wisconsin Supreme Court is in need of both a diversity of experience and ethnicity.
Fallone will bring ethnic diversity to the court. His mother was born and raised in Mexico, and his great-grandfather was an Italian immigrant.
The diversity Fallone's experience would bring to the high court is key for me. Most of the judges now serving on the court and another candidate on the ballot all come from the same law experience perspective -- that of a circuit court judge, the first level of our court system.
The Supreme Court needs more than first level courtroom experience. We need a constitutional scholar’s perspective -- someone who studies the law, legal precedents and the effects, intended and unintended.
Fallone has done that for 28 years at Marquette Law School with intellect, scholarship and a deep understanding of constitutional law. Other great justices who studied and taught constitutional law before coming to the bench include Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Shirley Abrahamson and U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Vote for Fallone Feb. 18 for a Wisconsin Supreme Court to represent our state's diversity and to add a constitutional law perspective to the court.
Kay Hoff, Minocqua