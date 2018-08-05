It is unfortunate that President Donald Trump has convinced many of his supporters that the media is out to get him and all they will hear from them is "fake news." The result is almost anyone seeking office from the Republican Party is forced to portray the media as totally dishonest. This exposes the character, or lack of character, and the motives of those candidates.
President Trump himself hammered the last nail in the coffin of honesty. He did that in his confused and unconvincing explanation of his comments about the Helsinki summit with Russian leader Vladimir Putin. Trump looked more like a puppet than a president and read from a prepared statement to satisfy his critics.
Some sources of information are dishonest. Most of those are on the fringes and hope to hook an audience to gain ratings and financial gain. We need to pay attention to sources we have relied upon in the past which have shown an allegiance to the truth.
Discrediting the media and falling for the "fake news" claim is the first step on the path to an authoritarian government and the death of democracy.
Gene Bier, Milton