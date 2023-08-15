Recently, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel brought charges against 16 fake electors in that state who attempted to overturn the 2020 election. When will the 10 fake electors who attempted the same thing in Wisconsin be held accountable? What’s wrong with our state?

It has been reported that Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul has said that anyone who tried to overturn the 2020 election "should be held accountable.” Does he not see the illicit actions committed by these 10 people as an attempt to overturn the election? Does his inaction have anything to do with who these people are?

The former chairman of the Republican Party of Wisconsin, Andrew Hitt, along with the vice chair of the Wisconsin Election Commission, Bob Spindell, were members of this group. In addition, the staff of U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, attempted to deliver the falsified elector list to Vice President Mike Pence, in hopes that he could count them rather than the legitimate ones on Jan. 6.

What is going on with Wisconsin politics?

I urge anyone who cares about voting rights and procedures to write to Kaul to ask that he proceed with the necessary actions against these fake electors.

Betty Dygart, Beloit