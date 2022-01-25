 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Fake electors must face punishment -- Pamela Woodruff
Fake electors must face punishment -- Pamela Woodruff

Most people are aware that impersonation, or deliberately pretending to be someone or something you are not, is wrong.

Most of us learned this lesson in childhood. Just about every kid eventually figures out that if you impersonate your parent and call in sick for school, you typically get in trouble. By the time adulthood is reached, most adults would never fake someone's identity to file for a tax rebate or forge a check.

Unfortunately, Wisconsin voters are now confronted with 10 adults who apparently never learned their childhood lesson: Andrew Hitt, Carol Brunner, Edward Scott Grabins, Bill Feehan, Robert Spindell, Kathy Kiernan, Darryl Carlson, Kelly Ruh, Pam Travis and Mary Buestrin all signed falsified documents claiming to be "the duly elected and qualified electors for President and Vice President of the United States of America from the State of Wisconsin."

In fact, none of these people are the qualified electors, and they know it. Pretending that you did something wrong because someone told you to do so never absolved anyone of responsibility. Passing the blame never worked when we were kids, and it doesn't work for adults, either.

Now is the time for criminal prosecution and legal consequences.

Pamela Woodruff, Madison

