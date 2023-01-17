Fake electors must face consequences -- Gary Tribbey

It’s been over two years and no legal action has been taken against the Republican fake electors. These are the people who attempted to commit fraud against the voters of Wisconsin in their quest to overturn the 2020 election.

Why is that? They signed their names to a forged document. And with the help of the Republican Party and the support of U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, they attempted to have those forged signed documents delivered to Vice President Mike Pence. Luckily, this illegal scheme failed.

Yet the Republican fake electors still brag about it. One fake elector worked for Johnson. Another fake elector, Robert Spindell, serves on the Wisconsin Election Committee. Why is he allowed to hold this position?

If the federal government is not going to do anything, why isn’t our own attorney general?

I believe fraud is a felony. Why haven’t they been charged? The average person would be. Or does being part of the Republican Party give you impunity.

Gary Tribbey, Sun Prairie

