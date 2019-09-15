Religion and science should be compatible with climate change.
Science admits the existence of a higher power and also recognizes we are daring that power to take our planet back. Our planet was a gift from this higher power. A politician who believes in this power should listen to the scientist. Why attack the messenger when the message is important? If you believe this power entrusted us to care for this gift then you should understand it is a breach of trust not to do so.
A religious politician should understand that allowing carbon, methane and plastic to permeate our ecosystems is to dare that power to act. What politician is brave enough to take this risk? Yet, nothing is being done in Congress.
It is dangerously hypocritical for a religious politician to preach a fear of this power and to do nothing about climate change.
Irwin Kass, Madison