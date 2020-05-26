Faith leaders put public safety first -- Margo and Dan Redmond

During COVID-19 lockdowns, group church services were deemed dangerous and nonessential. After all, any group gatherings now are an invitation to illness, and one can worship privately in one’s home.

Nonetheless, legal challenges in this state and elsewhere have resulted in some churches opening, while others are declining to do so. Among those Madison churches practicing prudence and keeping closed, according to the State Journal's Sunday article "Digital worship may stay around," are Mt. Zion Baptist, First United Methodist, Black Hawk Church and Covenant Presbyterian. Covenant’s Rev. Charlie Berthoud showed the truer Christian spirit when he said that keeping closed is a way of showing love for our neighbors and helping to mitigate the spread of the virus.

I believe we speak for many Madisonians in thanking kind Christians who put public safety ahead of religious fervor.