Faith in God can preserve our rights -- Tim Lauri

Strong democratic societies are helped -- not hindered -- by belief in God. We benefit from the knowledge of God’s spark of divinity within us, and our respect for God’s admonitions that we live virtuous lives and pursue moral rectitude.
Our nation’s Founding Fathers believed an enlightened understanding of the nature of God was essential to the preservation of the God-given liberties they had constitutionally secured for us. Each generation is responsible and duty-bound -- both to itself and to posterity -- to preserve and protect the blessings of liberty and equality enshrined for us in our founding documents.
The knowledge of ourselves as spiritual immortal beings, accountable to God’s court of ultimate justice, more than anything else, fuels the strength of character and self-discipline needed to protect our freedoms. Let us, as God’s children, recommit ourselves in the coming year to goodness and virtue and remember that faith in God, religious morality, virtuous living, intellectual reasoning and respectful discussions between us, are all necessary to the preservation of our great nation and our God-given rights to equality and liberty.
May God bless us all.
Tim Lauri, Madison