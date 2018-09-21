Thank you to the author of Monday's letter to the editor "Accept Christ to enter eternal life" for one of the most meaningful letters ever written.

Accept Christ to enter eternal life -- Rock Peterson I write to encourage everyone in Madison to accept the lord Jesus Christ as their savior.

The only way we can get through the turbulent years ahead is to give our lives to Jesus and hang on to him through everything. He is our rock and salvation. Everyone does need to accept the lord Jesus Christ as their savior.

Thank you again.

Marcia Larson, Madison