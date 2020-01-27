Fair Senate trial needs witnesses -- Bill Dagnon

Listening to the lawyers defending President Donald Trump in the Senate impeachment trial, I realized some of their statements contradicted those made by the House impeachment managers and House witnesses. This past week I also heard new evidence of the president's actions and statements to get the president of Ukraine to announce opening an investigation of President Trump's perceived main election opponent.
The Senate trial cannot be fair and thorough if the lawyers' presentations are contradictory and new evidence is ignored. The Senate cannot fulfill its duty in Article I, Section 3 of the Constitution to try the impeachment of the president if it does not pursue all related witnesses and evidence. Senators cannot fulfill their sworn oath to “do impartial justice according to the Constitution and laws.”
Our government derives its just powers from the consent of the governed. So call or email U.S. Sens. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, and Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh.
We should fulfill our responsibility by telling our senators that all related witnesses should be called, such as Lev Parnas, Mick Mulvaney, Michael Duffey and John Bolton. The Senate also should subpoena all related evidence such as emails, full telephone transcripts, and telephone and visitor logs.
Then the Senate trial can be fair.
Bill Dagnon, Baraboo